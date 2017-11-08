Councilman Davis admits he has no documents

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

The City of Riviera Beach met its deadline, responding to a judge's order to turn over documents that Councilman Terence Davis said he had to support his motion to fire City Manager Jonathan Evans on September 20.

Davis responded in a signed affidavit saying that he "is not in obsession or aware of" those documents.

This is what he said when he motioned to fire Evans for cause, for misfeasance:

"So, I will not give the specifics on what was done," Davis said on September 20, "But there was a series of things that really put this city in a bad position. And we have the documentation and information to also support that information."

Those documents, Judge Blanc made clear on Tuesday, would be public record.

Tradrick McCoy, a resident of Riviera Beach, filed a lawsuit demanding those documents to be released. What he got instead on October 13, was the minutes of seven council meetings.

In Wednesday's affidavit, Davis said that that October 13 letter is responsive to his public records request.

Judge Blanc, on Tuesday, already said he found it hard to believe that the minutes of the meetings, which are available online, is what Davis was referring to on September 20 and said he may have to call an evidentiary hearing.

McCoy can now decide whether those records are sufficient for his request. If not, it is up to the judge whether or not to set an evidentiary hearing.