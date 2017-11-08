Remains of World War II soldier return home

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

The Latest: 2 men who pursued gunman attend shooting vigil

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

Democrat Chris Hurst unseated Republican incumbent Joseph Yost for the 12th District seat.

Democrat Chris Hurst, whose girlfriend died on live TV, wins Va. House seat

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

The remains of a World War II Soldier returned home Wednesday after 73 years.

Richard "Tiny" Sowell arrived at Palm Beach International Airport and taken to a West Palm Beach funeral home with full military honors.

"To honor someone else it makes you feel fantastic," said Rob Rahberg.

"We're here to honor him," said Jeff Garten.

Tiny's nephew Lewis got a call recently about Sowell.

Tiny, a Palm Beach High graduate was killed by a mortar in Saipan back in 1944.

Years later his remains were found with no identification.

Lewis provided a DNA sample that offered closure.

Wednesday, with hundreds saluting him, he was taken from the airport in a procession to the funeral home.

Lewis came down from Savannah.

"Police saluting, helicopter overhead. It's overwhelming," said Lewis.

Sowell's funeral is set for Friday morning at Woodlawn Cemetery in West Palm Beach.