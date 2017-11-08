Remains of World War II soldier return home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Remains of World War II soldier return home

The remains of a World War II Soldier returned home Wednesday after 73 years.

Richard "Tiny" Sowell arrived at Palm Beach International Airport and taken to a West Palm Beach funeral home with full military honors.

"To honor someone else it makes you feel fantastic," said Rob Rahberg.

"We're here to honor him," said Jeff Garten.

Tiny's nephew Lewis got a call recently about Sowell.

Tiny, a Palm Beach High graduate was killed by a mortar in Saipan back in 1944.

Years later his remains were found with no identification.

Lewis provided a DNA sample that offered closure.

Wednesday, with hundreds saluting him, he was taken from the airport in a procession to the funeral home.

Lewis came down from Savannah.

"Police saluting, helicopter overhead. It's overwhelming," said Lewis.

Sowell's funeral is set for Friday morning at Woodlawn Cemetery in West Palm Beach.

