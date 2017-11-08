New Habitat project underway in Hobe Sound

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

It’s the season of giving and what better way to give back to families in need but with a beautiful home and a sturdy roof over their heads.

On Wednesday, Habitat for Humanity of Martin County broke ground in Hobe Sound on one of their biggest projects to date.

County commissioners and other leaders planted shovels in the ground to commemorate the project, which will take over 20 lots at Pettway Park.

Eighteen homes will be built for families in need. That includes families that are homeless or currently living in substandard housing.

The daughter of the family named for Pettway Park is grateful her father's land is going back to something good.

"This is a wonderful thing today that affordable homes coming into our community for families to build and live here. This is a blessing and I know he's really smiling down on this," said Hazel Pettway King.

Habitat houses are sold to families at no profit and financed with affordable loans. The homeowners' monthly mortgage payments are used to build more Habitat houses. In addition to a down payment and the monthly mortgage payments, homeowners invest a minimum of 300 hours of their own labor into building their Habitat house and the houses of others.

"They come out of their substandard housing conditions and it builds strength within their families. And they're then self-reliant, they' don't have to rely on other services, too," said Margot Graff, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Martin County. "They're committed to us for a 30 year, no interest mortgage."

The organization still has to get building permits and other processes completed with the county before any construction can begin.

Habitat will be looking for more volunteers to help with the project. You can apply by going to www.habitatmartin.org.

There are also upcoming fundraising opportunities to support this project this holiday season, starting this Friday with Rock the Block for Pettway Park. It takes place at 6 p.m. at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church Parish Hall on 12001 S.E. Federal Highway.

Construction continues at Habitat of Martin County's first and largest community, Carter Park in Indiantown. The organization has completed 21 of its planned 40 homes since opening in 2013.