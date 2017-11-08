SWAT situation in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SWAT situation in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie Police and the SWAT team are responding to a disturbance at a home in the 1000 block of SW Calmar Avenue.

Officials say people should stay away from the area or in their homes. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.