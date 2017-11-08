Technology in an emergency

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

With the aftermath of Hurricane Irma still impacting South Florida and the mass shootings in Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs, Texas, safety is on everyone's mind.

"The world we grew up in is a lot more different than how it is today," says Jupiter's Lisa Stone.

Whether you have family members who live in affected areas or are at risk of encountering a dangerous situation yourself, communication is essential.

"I'm not going to lie, it could be a part time job keeping up with your kids," Stone says.



Both of Lisa Stone's children have busy lives and she worries.



That's why her daughter's cell phone has a free app called Life 360.

It shows where she is at all times.

"I know she may be dropped off at school but you never know what can happen," Stone says.



While her son keeps track of time, she keeps track of him.

"I also have a watch for my son. That allows him to call me then I can also track him through that program as well," Stone says.

"This is something we need to realize we need to embrace," says Former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan.



Kaplan uses a tracking device with his son.



He says people need to embrace this technology for much more than just daily parenting.

"I think it's been proven the united states is as vulnerable as any place and the united states is a potential target," Kaplan says.



In cases like the Las Vegas shooting and natural disasters like Hurricane Irma, cell towers were overcrowded or down.



Getting a signal was impossible.



That's why Kaplan says satellite technology is key.

"The important thing to realize is satellite is almost fault proof," he says.



He recommends SPOT tracker.

It's smaller than a cell phone. You can find it online for less than 100 dollars online.



The technology Lisa uses on her children uses cellular data.



You can find a tracking watch online for around 80 dollars with a five-dollar month subscription.

Another item to consider: The GoTenna Mesh. You can get 2 for $179.



