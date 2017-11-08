Jury deliberations continue in Boynton cop trial

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

The jury is set to resume their deliberations Thursday in the case of three Boynton Beach police officers charged with using excessive force and then falsifying their police reports when they realized a video existed.

The case is now in the hands of 12 jurors.

Those jurors are tasked with deciding whether three Boynton Beach police used excessive force

when they punched, kicked, kneed and tased a man who was a passenger in a car involved in a 2014 high speed chase.

The whole thing was recorded by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

Federal prosecutors claim once they realized the video existed, falsified their reports to cover it up.



Jurors deliberated for nearly 6 hours Wednesday and still have no verdict.

The officers’ defense attorneys argued prosecutors did not prove their case.

Meanwhile, jury selection began for Sgt. Philip Anitco, who prosecutors say allowed them to falsify the records.

He's also charged with obstruction of justice.

