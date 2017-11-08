Jury deliberations continue in Boynton cop trial - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jury deliberations continue in Boynton cop trial

The jury is set to resume their deliberations Thursday  in the case of three Boynton Beach police officers charged with  using excessive force and then falsifying their police reports when they realized a video existed.

The case is now in the hands of 12 jurors.

Those jurors are tasked with deciding whether three Boynton Beach police used excessive force
 when they punched, kicked, kneed and tased a man who was a passenger in a car involved in a 2014 high speed chase. 

The whole thing was recorded by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

Federal prosecutors claim once they realized the video existed, falsified their reports to cover it up. 
 
Jurors deliberated for nearly 6 hours Wednesday and still have no verdict. 

The officers’ defense attorneys argued prosecutors did not prove their case. 

Meanwhile, jury selection began for Sgt. Philip Anitco, who prosecutors say allowed them to falsify the records.

He's also charged with obstruction of justice. 
 

