World War II soldier's remains return to PB Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

World War II soldier's remains return to PB Co.

After more than 70 years the remains of a soldier who died in the Far East during World War II were returned home Wednesday morning.

US Army Sgt. Richard “Tiny” Sowell was killed in action on Saipan in 1944.

His remains were found and later identified.

Palm Beach Post Reporter Eliot Kleinberg first revealed the story in an exclusive report. (Read the full story).

A funeral is scheduled for Friday.

 

