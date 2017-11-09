SWAT situation in Port St. Lucie ends in suicide

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

A disturbance at a Port St. Lucie home Wednesday night, that prompted police and a SWAT team to respond, ended with a man killing himself.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of SW Calmar Ave.

Investigators said a woman, who lives in the house, had an argument with an ex-boyfriend. During the argument, the ex-boyfriend armed himself with a shotgun. As he was holding it, a round was fired inside the house.

The woman fled the house without injuries and went to a neighbor's house until police arrived at the scene.

According to officials, police made several attempts to make contact with the ex-boyfriend who was believed to still be in the house. After several hours attempting to make contact, Port St. Lucie SWAT team arrived on scene.

Police set a perimeter and canvassed the area without success locating him.

They believed he was inside the home because his car is still at the house. He did not answer his cellphone or the house phone.

At around 11:30 p.m., Port St. Lucie police sent a SWAT robot into the home and located the man, who appeared to be dead with an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound.

SWAT officers then entered the house and confirmed that the man, whose name has not been released, was dead.

No other details have been released.