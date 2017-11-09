Tonight at 5: Thieves using new devices to steal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tonight at 5: Thieves using new devices to steal

We've told you about card skimmers that steal your private info -- you pump gas while the criminal pumps your bank account.

But the problem has gotten much worse. 

More of them have been found right here in South Florida than anywhere in the state!

"I got lots of opinions about them!  (laughs) but it's hard, any criminal aspect, they always find other ways of doing things, get around the standard way of doing things, getting the job, whatever.  but the criminals, they're making a killing out of this thing!" said Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Inspector Mike Scott.

Tonight at 5 p.m. on NewsChannel 5, we’ll tell you the three new devices criminals are using to download your credit card information.

They can even sit at home while they steal your private information. 

Find out how you can fight back and protect yourself. Tonight on NewsChannel 5 at 5 p.m.

