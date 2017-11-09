Venus Williams to give statement on deadly crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Venus Williams to give statement on deadly crash

Venus Williams is set to give sworn testimony Thursday about the crash she was involved in that killed a man in June.

The family of the victim, Jerome Barson, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the tennis star, alleging negligence.

 

RELATED: 911 calls, video released in Venus' crash

Williams is expected at her lawyer's office Thursday morning for a deposition.

Williams is not facing criminal charges in the crash that killed the 78-year-old man.

Palm Beach Gardens police said she lawfully entered the intersection at Northlake Boulevard and Ballenisles Drive.

An autopsy report showed Barson's death was an accident and he died from complications of blunt traumatic injuries from the crash.

Williams denies allegations that she is at fault. 

In August, lawyers representing Williams and the Barson family agreed that Williams’ cellphone records at the time of a deadly crash should be made available.

