Young child killed in crash on U.S. 1 near Vero - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Young child killed in crash on U.S. 1 near Vero

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning on U.S. 1 southbound at Highland Drive in southern Indian River County.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred at 6:10 a.m. 

FHP said a young child died at the scene. 

Also, two adults were hurt and one other child were taken to the hospital.

At 7:35 a.m., northbound lanes of U.S. 1 are back open but southbound lanes are still closed.

The name of the child has not been released. The cause of the wreck is unclear.

