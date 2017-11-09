Woman switches tags to get $1,800 in electronics

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Treasure Coast woman tried to sneak more than $1,800 worth of electronics through a Walmart's self-checkout by switching the items' price tags with those from clearance items.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that 25-year-old Cheyenne Amber West, who lives near Fort Pierce, was arrested Monday and charged with felony grand theft and felony shoplifting.

An arrest report says a loss-prevention officer at the Vero Beach Walmart told a deputy he saw West and another woman select a computer, video game controllers and other merchandise from the electronics department.

The report says West, whose occupation is a waitress, covered the bar codes with stickers removed from less expensive items that rang up to just $3.70.

West was free on $3,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

The woman who was with West wasn't arrested.