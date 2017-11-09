Victim shot overnight in Fort Pierce - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Victim shot overnight in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce police said a person was shot overnight at South 23rd Street and Georgia Avenue.

The shooting occurred sometime around 1:30 a.m. 

The victim was taken to the hospital, but their condition has not been released.

Police said they are searching for the shooter.

No other details were immediately available.

