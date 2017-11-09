66-Year-old identified in deadly Turnpike crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

66-Year-old identified in deadly Turnpike crash

A 66-year-old man from Okeechobee County died in a four-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at 9 a.m. near the Glades Road exit in southern Palm Beach County.

A HINO truck, a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck, a 1999 Ford pickup truck and 2017 Ford pickup truck were all heading northbound on the Turnpike in the center lane.

FHP said the HINO truck struck the rear of the Chevrolet pickup and a chain reaction crash occurred involving the other vehicles.

The driver of Chevrolet pickup, William M. Raulerson of Okeechobee, Fla., was pronounced dead at the scene.  A passenger in the Chevy suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.

