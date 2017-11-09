66-Year-old identified in deadly Turnpike crash

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

A 66-year-old man from Okeechobee County died in a four-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at 9 a.m. near the Glades Road exit in southern Palm Beach County.

A HINO truck, a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck, a 1999 Ford pickup truck and 2017 Ford pickup truck were all heading northbound on the Turnpike in the center lane.

FHP said the HINO truck struck the rear of the Chevrolet pickup and a chain reaction crash occurred involving the other vehicles.

The driver of Chevrolet pickup, William M. Raulerson of Okeechobee, Fla., was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Chevy suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.