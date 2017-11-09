Kennel club holds drive for Food for Families - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Kennel club holds drive for Food for Families

The Palm Beach Kennel Club pitched in Thursday to help Bill Brooks' Food for Families food drive.

Canned goods are being collected through early Thursday afternoon at the kennel club.

The drop off is in the terrace area.

The Palm Beach Kennel Club was one of the first drop-off sites for the drive more than 30 years ago. 

And the kennel club says it will continue accepting donations until next Friday, November 17 at the Information Centers, Poker Room or in the Paddock Restaurant.

This is the 33rd year for the food drive which is designed to help the less fortunate in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Last year the drive collected 180,000 pounds of food.

There will also be all-day food drives Friday, Nov. 10 at Seacoast Bank, 815 Colorado Ave., Stuart, between 6:30 a.m. - and 6:30 p.m., and Friday, Nov. 17, between 5 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at WPTV on Banyan Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.