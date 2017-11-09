Martin County golfer wins Class 1A state title - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Martin County golfer wins Class 1A state title

A young Martin County golfer is celebrating a state title!

Garrett Barber, 18, of Stuart won the boys Class 1A golf state championship on Wednesday.

Barber, who is a senior at The Pine School in Hobe Sound, shot a 134 for the 36-hole competition.

He has played in the Junior President's Cup and the United States Amateur tournaments. 

