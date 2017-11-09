Statue vandalized in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Statue vandalized in Port St. Lucie

A statue of children playing was vandalized in Port St. Lucie and police are looking for tips to find the person or persons responsible.

The faces of the children depicted on the statues were spray painted white, according to police.

The statue is on a sidewalk near a park and playground in Tradition at SW East Park Ave. and SW Ashlyn Lane.

Police said they also found white spray paint on a 'no skateboarding' sign at the entrance to the playground.

If you have any information you are asked to call police at (772) 871-5001, Detective Brian Boice at (772) 871-5172 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.
 

