Child porn suspect arrested in West Palm Beach

A 37-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

At about 6 a.m., West Palm Beach police officers and members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment located on 4200 Community Dr.

Sgt. David Lefont said the investigation was sparked by a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After an execution of the search warrant for electronic items inside the residence, police arrested Jeffrey Bowdoin.

He was book into the Palm Beach County Jail and is expected to face a Palm Beach County judge Friday morning.

Police said this remains an active investigation.

