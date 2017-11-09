Cops: Man arrested with 75 pounds of marijuana - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Man arrested with 75 pounds of marijuana

A search of a Riviera Beach man’s home uncovered 75 pounds of marijuana, according to an arrest report.

Deputies say James Harris, 31, hid vacuumed-sealed packages and mason jars of marijuana, and syringes filled with hash oil in the trucks of two cars in his garage.

When a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy walked up to Harris at his home on the 1000 block of Big Torch St on Nov. 7, the deputy says Harris “became very nervous and started to sweat profusely.”

An overwhelming smell of raw marijuana came from inside the garage, the report states.

Harris was arrested and is charged with possession and using a house and transportation for marijuana trafficking. He was released from the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday on $35,000 bond.

