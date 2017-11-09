Young child killed in crash on U.S. 1 ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Young child killed in crash on U.S. 1 ID'd

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning on U.S. 1 southbound at Highland Drive in southern Indian River County.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred around 6:10 a.m. FHP said a young child died at the scene. Investigators later identified the child as 4-year-old Isabella Slone of Fort Pierce.

Sgt. Mark Wysocky said the vehicles were traveling southbound when a Saturn hit the left, rear corner of Ford pickup truck.  The Saturn lost control and turned over ejecting the child.

Wysocky said the child that died was lying on the ground when authorities arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the child was not in a restraint or seatbelt.

Also, two adults were hurt and one other child was taken to Indian River Medical Center. Wysocky said their injuries were not life-threatening. 

The crash remains under investigation.

 

