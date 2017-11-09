Man gets life for attempted murder of deputy

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

VERO BEACH, Fla. - A judge has sentenced Andrew Coffee Jr. to life in prison for the premeditated attempted murder of an Indian River County Sheriff’s deputy.

Coffee had been pulled over by Deputy Christopher Lester in Gifford in December of 2015 because there was no tag on Coffee’s scooter.

Dash camera video from the deputy's cruiser showed Coffee punch Lester, then reach for a gun.

Surveillance video showed that the men were just a few feet apart when they exchanged gunfire.

Coffee was struck in the hip, Deputy Lester in the foot.