Man gets life for attempted murder of deputy

Man gets life for attempted murder of deputy

VERO BEACH, Fla. - A judge has sentenced Andrew Coffee Jr. to life in prison for the premeditated attempted murder of an Indian River County Sheriff’s deputy.

Coffee had been pulled over by Deputy Christopher Lester in Gifford in December of 2015 because there was no tag on Coffee’s scooter.

Dash camera video from the deputy's cruiser showed Coffee punch Lester, then reach for a gun.

Surveillance video showed that the men were just a few feet apart when they exchanged gunfire.

Coffee was struck in the hip, Deputy Lester in the foot.

 

