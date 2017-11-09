Deputies searching for missing IRC man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies searching for missing IRC man

Deputies are searching for a man they say was last seen Thursday at 2:45 p.m. at the Indian River County Health Department. 

Jimmy Williams was wearing a dark plaid shirt, dark pants, brown shoes and a blue cap. He is clean shaved. 

Anyone who comes in contact with Mr. Williams is asked to contact the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 978-6240 in reference to case number 2017-209900.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.