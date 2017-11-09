Deputies searching for missing IRC man

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

Deputies are searching for a man they say was last seen Thursday at 2:45 p.m. at the Indian River County Health Department.

Jimmy Williams was wearing a dark plaid shirt, dark pants, brown shoes and a blue cap. He is clean shaved.

Anyone who comes in contact with Mr. Williams is asked to contact the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 978-6240 in reference to case number 2017-209900.