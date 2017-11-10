Vehicle crashes snarl traffic on I-95 in Delray - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vehicle crashes snarl traffic on I-95 in Delray

UPDATE: All lanes of southbound I-95 near Linton Road have reopened following vehicle crashes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol

EARLIER STORY:

No one was seriously injured after two vehicles collided, and a third rolled over, on I-95 in Delray Beach Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Three southbound lanes of I-95 are blocked at Linton Rd. while the road is cleared of debris. 

No more information was immediately available.

 

 

