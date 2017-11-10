Resort giving away 1,500 vacations to military - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Resort giving away 1,500 vacations to military

To celebrate our country's finest, Westgate Resorts is giving away 1,500 free vacations to veterans and their families.

Beginning at 9 a.m., active members can sign up for a weekend getaway in Las Vegas or Orlando.

Both locations include free rooms, access to resort features and special concerts.

The resort will also offer 25 percent savings on rooms across the U.S. through next year.

To sign up, visit westgate.salutes.com and fill out an application.

