All-day food drive today in Stuart

An all-day food drive is being held Friday at a Seacoast Bank located at 815 Colorado Ave. in Stuart.  Visit the location now until 6:30 p.m.

This is the 33rd year for the food drive which is designed to help the less fortunate in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Last year the drive collected 180,000 pounds of food.

There will also be an all-day food drive Friday, Nov. 17 between 5 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at WPTV on Banyan Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

The food drive lasts until Nov. 20.

 

