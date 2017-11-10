Radio host apologizes for Roy Halladay comments - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Radio host apologizes for Roy Halladay comments

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston sports radio personality is apologizing for a rant about former baseball star Roy Halladay's death in a plane crash this week.

Michael Felger said Thursday on the "Felger and Mazz" talk show that his comments were "over the top" and "insensitive." He said he felt "bad about what happened on a lot of levels."

Felger had called Halladay a "moron" and "idiot" and said he "got what he deserved" in a lengthy rant Wednesday that also referenced the untimely deaths of animal show host Steve Irwin and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt.

Halladay was a 40-year-old retired pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays. He died Tuesday when his small ICON A5 aircraft crashed off the coast of Tampa, Florida.

