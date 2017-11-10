Floridians pay 10th highest tax rate on wireless service in the country

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Do you pay attention to the break down of charges on your cellphone bill?

Most people just look at the total bill and may not realize how much they are paying in taxes and other fees.

A new report from the Tax Foundation says Florida has the 10th highest wireless tax rate in the country. Floridians can expect to pay about 21 percent in taxes on their cellphone bills.

The study also says wireless consumers will pay an estimated $17.1 billion in taxes, fees and government surcharges to federal, state and local governments in 2017. That figure is down about $100 million from 2016.

In comparison, the report says a typical American household with four wireless phones paying $100 per month for wireless voice service can expect to pay about $221 per year in wireless taxes, fees, and surcharges. That figure is down from $223 in 2016.

In Florida, the cost will be a little higher than that.

Those taxes go to several different places including state and local taxes, plus 911 fees and a fee to subsidize wireless service in rural areas, schools and libraries.

The report said residents in Washington, Nebraska, New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania pay the highest wireless taxes in the country. Wireless users in Oregon, Nevada and Idaho pay the lowest wireless taxes.

Florida also ranks sixth when it comes to the disparity between wireless tax rates and the general sales tax rate.

To view the complete study, visit: https://taxfoundation.org/cell-phone-taxes-2017/

