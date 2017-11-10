Final farewell for World War II soldier

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

Democrat Chris Hurst unseated Republican incumbent Joseph Yost for the 12th District seat.

Democrat Chris Hurst, whose girlfriend died on live TV, wins Va. House seat

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Family, friends and the community said goodbye Friday morning to a World War II soldier whose remains were recently identified.

The remains of Richard "Tiny" Sowell arrived at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday.

A mortar killed Sowell, a Palm Beach High graduate, in 19-44 while he was stationed in the Pacific Ocean theater.

DNA technology was used to identify him.

Sowell was laid to rest with full military honors at Woodlawn Cemetery in West Palm Beach.