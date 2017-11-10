Final farewell for World War II soldier - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Final farewell for World War II soldier

Family, friends and the community said goodbye Friday morning to a World War II soldier whose remains were recently identified.

The remains of Richard "Tiny" Sowell arrived at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday.

A mortar killed Sowell, a Palm Beach High graduate, in 19-44 while he was stationed in the Pacific Ocean theater.

DNA technology was used to identify him.

Sowell was laid to rest with full military honors at Woodlawn Cemetery in West Palm Beach.

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.