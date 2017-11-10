PBC Fire Rescue captain arrested on DUI charge - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBC Fire Rescue captain arrested on DUI charge

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Captain A.J. O’Laughlin was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. 

Jail records show Boynton Beach Police Officers arrested O’Laughlin and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail around 8:50 p.m. He was released on his own recognizance around 1:15 a.m. Friday morning.

PBCFR hired O’Laughlin in 1992 and his current salary is $134,000, county records show.

Details of this arrest are not immediately available. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

