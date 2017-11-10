Most popular time cars are stolen in Wellington - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Most popular time cars are stolen in Wellington

Protecting yourself and your family means paying close attention to your surroundings, so Contact 5 uncovered information for Wellington residents and when they should be on high alert. 

We looked at crimes reported to CrimeMapping.com over the last six months, within in a two-mile radius from Wellington Trace. 

Contact 5 found vehicles in the area were most likely to get broken into between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., and again around 6:30 p.m. Most burglaries happened on Friday.

Most stolen cars were nabbed between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Thieves target nearby homes just after lunch, around 1:30 p.m., and vandals make moves just before lunch, between 11:00 a.m. and noon.

During that same time, about 20 percent of all crimes happened at the Mall at Wellington Green. However, most of the crimes were for shoplifting. 

Shoplifters are most likely to strike between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

No matter where you are, ladies should consider carrying a cross-body purse, which is harder for the thieves to snatch from a person. 

Remember to carry shopping bags close to you as you make your way to your vehicle too.

