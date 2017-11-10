Worker killed in construction accident - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Worker killed in construction accident

One person died in a construction accident in suburban Boynton Beach Friday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Pavarotti Terrace inside the Sun Valley East development, fire rescue said.

The location was in a construction drain area where an airbag was being used and it exploded, first responders said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Two other workers were treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization, fire rescue said.
 
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.