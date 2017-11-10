Worker killed in construction accident

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

One person died in a construction accident in suburban Boynton Beach Friday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Pavarotti Terrace inside the Sun Valley East development, fire rescue said.

The location was in a construction drain area where an airbag was being used and it exploded, first responders said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Two other workers were treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization, fire rescue said.



