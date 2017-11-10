U.S. Sugar against sugar overhaul bill

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Sugar companies in Florida are fighting back against new proposed legislation that would overhaul the U.S. sugar program.

The bipartisan measure calls for drastic change in how the government protects sugar producers.

The bill overhauls the program, limiting domestic supply restrictions. Supporters say U.S. sugar prices are much higher than world prices.

Judy Sanchez with U.S. Sugar in Clewiston says the bill is designed to benefit candy companies by getting sugar for cheaper prices.

She says farmers then suffer.

"American sugar policy costs the taxpayers zero dollars in the federal budget and it protects American farming jobs so we hope that like every other attempt to gut farm policy in Washington and put farmers out of business that anti-sugar farming policy fails and doesn't bankrupt American sugar farmers," said Sanchez.

U.S. Congressman Alcee Hastings who represents much of the Glades region has already voiced his opposition to the bill.