Dead person found after shooting call - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dead person found after shooting call

Deputies found a man's body after responding to a shooting call in suburban Lake Worth Friday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The person was found on the road in the 4300 block of Theresa Court just before 5.
 
Investigators say they do not have a suspect, motive or witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458 TIPS.  

