Habitat group repairs veterans' homes in Delray

This week, we are celebrating the countless veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

On Friday, Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County gave back by repairing some houses for veterans in need.

Homes of three generations of military veterans all related and living on the same street are getting repaired by volunteers after damage from Hurricane Irma.

About 100 volunteers for Habitat for Humanity of South County worked more than eight hours to replace doors, install new fencing and even add beauty to the homes' landscape with mulch, sod, and a new shed. New appliances, a new patio set, gravel, and pavers were also brought in for the veterans.

Home Depot and Vertical Bridge, along with several other sponsors, donated thousands of dollars of equipment and supplies to make this possible.

Albert Green is a 92-year-old World War II veteran with 41 years of service in the Navy. He joined the Navy in 1944 and was stationed in the Pacific Rim, joining the Merchant Marines later on. After he retired from the Merchant Marines, he returned to his hometown of Delray Beach and worked in security at Levenger Department store on Congress. His wife of 53 years died in 2012.

Green says he's grateful for the people that came out Friday to help his family.

"I feel good, feel really good. I'm glad that everybody could come, glad they supported me," said Green.

Green lives next door to his cousins, who are also getting their homes repaired by Habitat. Cousin Sedric Doughty is also a retired veteran from the Navy and his son, Sedric Doughty, Jr., is currently stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army.

"There's a lot of camaraderie here. A lot of good work being done for our mission today," said Randy Nobles, president/CEO of Habitat for Humanity South County.