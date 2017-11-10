More familes in need heading into the holidays

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

It’s been almost two months since Hurricane Irma ripped through South Florida.

Many people are still feeling the storm’s impact, which is why some families may need some extra help this Thanksgiving.

It’s been a tough several months for a Lake Worth resident who only wants to be known as Ms. G.

“Although it’s very hard for me to admit that I need the help, I have to come,” said Ms. G.



It wasn't’t always this way.

“Last year this time, I was assisting and taking turkey dinners to people. I’m in need now."

She and her husband are relying on CROS Ministries’ Lake Worth food pantry just to put food on the table.

“My husband is unable to work, and I am applying for jobs.”

They moved to Florida less than a year ago. Not only has it been hard to find work, but Hurricane Irma set them back even more. “I lost all my food in the fridge. Lost all the probiotics. Lost all the medication.”

It’s a situation so many others are finding themselves in just two weeks until Thanksgiving.

“I’ve definitely gotten phone calls from people looking for help, saying I’ve never done this before. I’ve never had a need for these services before,” said Cady Sandler, the programs manager at the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

They help feed more than 100 thousand people in Palm Beach County who don’t know where their next meal is going to come from.

She says while their shelves are stocked for the most part, there is an even greater demand this year moving into the holiday season.

“We have seen an increased need and an increase from our partner agencies saying they’re

serving more people than normal, that people are still getting back up on their feet,” said Sandler.

As for Ms. G, she says next year, she hopes to be the one giving back.

“I need it now. I will give back because I know the value,” said Ms. G.