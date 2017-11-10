Target stops selling Fidget Spinners due to lead - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Target stops selling Fidget Spinners due to lead

Target has stopped selling Fidget Spinners due to dangerously high levels of lead. 

The product has been pulled from the Target's website. 

It's unclear if the spinners are still for sale in stores.

A consumer advocacy group first reported the toys made by Fidget Wild contained excessive lead levels, not safe for kids.

 

