Man shot outside hookah lounge in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot outside hookah lounge in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Port St. Lucie.

Police went to Tradition Medical Center at 1:50 a.m. on Saturday after a 23-year-old man walked into the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his clavicle.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from an altercation outside of a hookah lounge on SW Bayshore Boulevard.

The investigation is active and ongoing. More details will be added to this story as they become available.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.