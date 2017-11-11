Crews suspend search for missing snorkelers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews suspend search for missing snorkelers

UPDATE: Crews have suspended the search for two snorkelers that were reportedly pushed out to sea.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- The U.S. Coast Guard along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are searching for two snorkelers who were reportedly pushed out to sea.

A good Samaritan placed a call at approximately 7:30 Saturday morning to report that he saw two snorkelers holding onto a boogie board being pushed out to sea until he lost sight of them.

Coast Guard Air Station Miami launched a MH-65 helicopter crew and Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce dispatched a 45-foot Response Boat crew to assist in the search.

