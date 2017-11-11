City of Delray Beach pays tribute to veterans - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

City of Delray Beach pays tribute to veterans

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- The city of Delray Beach paid tribute to military veterans on Saturday.

The 4th annual Veterans Day ceremony took place at Veterans Park in Delray Beach.

Sergeant Carl Arfa was this year's guest speaker.

Sergeant Arfa enlisted in the Army in the spring of 1942.

He is the recipient of many awards including the bronze star and the Florida medal of freedom.

Now at 92 years old, Sergeant Arfa has made it his mission to share his unique history so people will never forget how the world was affected by World War II.

