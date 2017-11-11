City of Delray Beach pays tribute to veterans

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- The city of Delray Beach paid tribute to military veterans on Saturday.

The 4th annual Veterans Day ceremony took place at Veterans Park in Delray Beach.

Sergeant Carl Arfa was this year's guest speaker.

Sergeant Arfa enlisted in the Army in the spring of 1942.

He is the recipient of many awards including the bronze star and the Florida medal of freedom.

Now at 92 years old, Sergeant Arfa has made it his mission to share his unique history so people will never forget how the world was affected by World War II.