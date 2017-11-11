Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV

The driver of a motorcycle died Saturday in a crash with an SUV at the intersection of Lantana Road and Lake Osborne Drive near Lake Worth.

A passenger on the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital.

The crash happened before 5 p.m. Saturday, closing a westbound portion of Lantana Road.

Florida Highway Patrol and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded.

More information is expected Sunday morning after family has been notified of the death.

