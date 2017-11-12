Man killed in car crash after vehicles hit cows - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man killed in car crash after vehicles hit cows

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Police say a motorist was killed in a Florida crash that started after multiple vehicles hit cattle that had wandered onto the highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol identified the dead man as 61-year-old Lawrence Allegro of Enterprise, Florida.

Troopers say Allegro was driving Friday night on a highway west of Daytona Beach when his car was struck head-on by another vehicle who hit one of the cattle.

Allegro also struck one of the animals. A tractor-trailer then hit the third animal. The other two drivers were not seriously injured. Allegro died at a hospital.

Troopers say all three of the cattle were killed.
 

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.