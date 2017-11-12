'Thor' tops the box office

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The God of Thunder isn't ready to relinquish his box office throne yet.

Studios on Sunday estimate that "Thor: Ragnarok" added $56.6 million from North American theaters in its second weekend in theaters, bringing its domestic total to $211.6 million.

It easily beat out new openers including the comedy sequel "Daddy's Home 2" and the lavish Agatha Christie adaptation "Murder on the Orient Express."

Paramount's "Daddy's Home 2," which adds John Lithgow and Mel Gibson to the Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg formula, took second place with $30 million.

The star-studded "Murder on the Orient Express" meanwhile screeched into third place with an estimated $28.2 million.

"A Bad Mom's Christmas" took fourth with $11.5 million in weekend two and "Jigsaw" rounded out the top five with $3.4 million.