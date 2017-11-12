Vero police officer injured, suspect sought - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vero police officer injured, suspect sought

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- Vero Beach police are looking to apprehend a suspect after they say she injured a Vero Beach police officer on Saturday.

According to police, an unnamed officer was serving a warrant to Brittany Taylor and was injured by Taylor's vehicle while trying to apprehend her inside the vehicle.

The officer was treated at Indian River Medical Center and was not seriously injured.

Police say the incident happened at 4 p.m. Saturday in front of Shadowbrook Apartments.

Police have recovered her vehicle, but continue to search for Taylor.

