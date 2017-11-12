Protesters march through West Palm Beach

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

Anti-Trump protesters marched the streets of downtown West Palm Beach Saturday night to show people they're still here and still vocal.

“It’s an incremental process," Harvey Rosenfeld said. "One march, one protest, one letter writing campaign would not achieve everything. It’s gradual.”

More than a hundred people held up signs and chanted for minority rights, policy change and their dislike of President Donald Trump's actions.

"We still want to speak up on behalf of minority voices, women's voices, immigrant voices, all of the voices that are being shut down everywhere along the way," said Dara Hill, of Broward Democratic Socialists of America.

“They’re attacking immigrants," Flavia Franco said. "As an immigrant myself, I don’t think it’s fair, so we’re trying to pass the Dream Act by December."

West Palm Beach police briefly shut down several downtown streets, including Clematis Street, so people could exercise their right to protest and continue to call for change.

Saturday also marked exactly one year since the first Anti-Trump protest in West Palm Beach.

"We certainly don’t expect to have the kind of numbers when everybody was just venting and frustrated immediately after an election last year," Hill said. "We’ve been very pleased with the continuing turnout and very pleased with the actions."

During the march, Donald Tarca drove his pickup truck around downtown flying Make America Great Again flags and American flags.

"Show my support for the country, our police officers and our president," Tarca said.

He said people are mistaken about President Trump and Republicans in general.

“I don’t like the way the other side is stereotyping everybody. I’m not racist. I’m not against anybody. I’m not against immigration. I just want it to be legal," he said. "When you come to my front door, I want to know who you are.”

Several area activist groups came together for the protest.