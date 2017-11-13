16Th annual craft festival held in Juno Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

16Th annual craft festival held in Juno Beach

More than 150 exhibitors from throughout Florida participated in the 16th annual Juno Beach Craft Festival this weekend.

The event featured many handmade, affordable gifts, including folk art, pottery, jewelry and paintings.

"It was a great day for us and the crowd was wonderful, and we did very well. It was a pleasure to be here," said one vendor.

The festival also included a green market.

