Astros spring training tickets go on sale Monday

Tickets to see the 2017 World Series champs go one sale Monday morning.

The Houston Astros will return to West Palm Beach for their second year of spring training. The first game will be played Feb. 23 against the Washington Nationals.

The Astros' World Series title is expected to give the team a bump in ticket sales.

During their inaugural year at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, general manager Brady Ballard said the team came in second to last for spring training attendance throughout Florida and Arizona. 

Single game tickets go on sale Dec. 9. Click here to learn more about ticket sales.

