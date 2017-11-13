Onshore rain creates flooding in Martin County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Onshore rain creates flooding in Martin County

A steady stream of showers moved onshore Monday morning, creating some minor flooding in Martin County.

By 5:30 a.m., two inches of rain had already fallen in many locations from Port Salerno west to Interstate 95 and Florida's Turnpike.  Close to 3 inches fell in some spots.     

Chopper 5 flew over the area at 6:45 a.m. and spotted flooding on Salerno Road near Kanner Highway.

One car was stuck in the water near the intersection, but the road is still open.

Other locations that could experience flooding include Stuart, Indiantown, Jupiter Island, Palm City and Hobe Sound.

The rain is expected to taper off Monday morning.

