Worker ID'd in W. Boynton construction accident

A 27-year-old Fort Lauderdale man died in a suburban Boynton Beach construction accident involving an air bag Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Pavarotti Terrace inside the Sun Valley East development, fire rescue said.

The location was in a construction drain area where an air bag was being used and it exploded, first responders said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the victim as John Thomas Dillon IV, 27, of Fort Lauderdale.

Two other workers were treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization, fire rescue said.

Some residents who live in the development said water leaks happen frequently so crews are often seen working on drainage problems. 

"When you mention the word water around here everyone's like, 'don't mention the word water because we have leaks, everything leaks.' So now that it went to this extent it really worries me, it really does," said resident Patricia Flynn.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner was called to the scene and will determine the cause of the worker's death.

