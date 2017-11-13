Boynton woman dies trying to help disabled car - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton woman dies trying to help disabled car

A Boynton Beach woman trying to be a good Samaritan died when a vehicle struck her on I-95 in Brevard County Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

25-year-old Marcasia Crenshaw pulled over to help the driver of a vehicle which became disabled from a previous crash and was stopped in the inside travel lane near mile marker 221, FHP said.

As a pickup truck which was also heading south approached the scene, the driver began to aggressively put on the brakes and then swerved left to avoid a collision, traffic investigators said.

The pickup struck Crenshaw as she ran toward the grass median, the traffic report said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.