Boynton woman dies trying to help disabled car

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.

A Boynton Beach woman trying to be a good Samaritan died when a vehicle struck her on I-95 in Brevard County Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

25-year-old Marcasia Crenshaw pulled over to help the driver of a vehicle which became disabled from a previous crash and was stopped in the inside travel lane near mile marker 221, FHP said.

As a pickup truck which was also heading south approached the scene, the driver began to aggressively put on the brakes and then swerved left to avoid a collision, traffic investigators said.

The pickup struck Crenshaw as she ran toward the grass median, the traffic report said.

The crash remains under investigation.