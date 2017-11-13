Riviera man gets 2nd Supreme Court hearing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Riviera man gets 2nd Supreme Court hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case brought by a Florida man who previously was before the justices for a dispute over his floating house.

The Supreme Court said Monday it would take up an appeal from Floridian Fane Lozman. Lozman won a longshot victory at the court in 2013 when the justices agreed with him that his floating home was a house, not a vessel subject to seizure by the city of Riviera Beach.

This time, the justices agreed to hear a case in which Lozman sued after being arrested at a 2006 Riviera Beach City Council meeting. Lozman sued the city, claiming that his arrest was retaliation for opposing a redevelopment plan. Lower courts sided with the city.

Associated Press 2017

