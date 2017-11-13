Riviera man gets 2nd Supreme Court hearing

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case brought by a Florida man who previously was before the justices for a dispute over his floating house.

The Supreme Court said Monday it would take up an appeal from Floridian Fane Lozman. Lozman won a longshot victory at the court in 2013 when the justices agreed with him that his floating home was a house, not a vessel subject to seizure by the city of Riviera Beach.

This time, the justices agreed to hear a case in which Lozman sued after being arrested at a 2006 Riviera Beach City Council meeting. Lozman sued the city, claiming that his arrest was retaliation for opposing a redevelopment plan. Lower courts sided with the city.